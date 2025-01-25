Commentary: What Trump wants in Latin America isn’t actually the Panama Canal

BIRMINGHAM: Buy Greenland, annex Canada, take back the Panama Canal. Even before taking office for his second term, Donald Trump gave some very clear indications of a renewed focus of American foreign policy on the western hemisphere.

The Panama Canal appears to be the only one still high on the president’s agenda - enough to be singled out in his inauguration speech on Jan 20.

Trump complained that the United States "have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should have never been made, and Panama’s promise to us has been broken". As evidence, he claimed that American commercial and navy vessels are "severely overcharged" and that "China is operating the Panama Canal".

Is Trump right regarding these claims?