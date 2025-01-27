From 60% to 10%: Is Trump's China tariff proposal a softened stance or tactical move?

SINGAPORE: From threatening a 60 per cent tariff on Chinese imports during his election campaign, to talking about a far lower rate of 10 per cent after his inauguration, then saying he would “rather not” impose them at all, just days later.

What appears to be a softening of stance from US President Donald Trump, could merely just be a change in negotiation tactics, economists and analysts told CNA.

“It's more like a change in tactic rather than Trump having a softer stance on China,” said Gary Ng, a senior economist and research fellow at the Central European Institute of Asian Studies.

In Ng’s view, Trump secures partial victories merely by threatening tariffs - an approach designed to extract deals without necessarily going all-in on punitive measures.

“If we look at the way that he uses tariffs as a tool right now, he seems to achieve a lot of objectives before even using the tariff, because other countries would basically agree to talk to him.”

Indeed, Trump called tariff threats “a tremendous power over China” in an interview which aired on Jan 23, adding that “they don’t want them, and I’d rather not have to use it”.

But just two days before, he proposed 10 per cent tariffs on all Chinese imports, which could kick in as soon as Feb 1.

Chen Qiheng, an affiliated researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis, added that it is possible Trump could be “waiting for a legal foundation” before waging a full-out trade war.