Commentary: DeepSeek and Huawei show US restrictions didn’t burst China’s tech ambitions. They made them bigger

LONDON: “A wake-up call” for the United States.

That’s what US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 27) about the emergence of Chinese AI app DeepSeek, a competitor to OpenAI and its ChatGPT tool.

The rise of the little-known Chinese tech startup has triggered alarm about the future of American dominance in artificial intelligence, erasing nearly US$600 billion from Nvidia’s market value in just one day.

It has also highlighted cracks in US efforts to curb China’s technological advancements. Instead of stalling progress, Washington’s containment strategy appears to be having the opposite effect of accelerating China’s drive toward self-reliance and innovation.

DeepSeek stands out for delivering a cost-effective AI solution, and by focusing on creating an efficient algorithm, the firm has demonstrated China’s ingenuity of finding workaround and that significant AI advancements are possible even under hardware constraints.