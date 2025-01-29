Commentary: DeepSeek - how a Chinese AI company just changed the rules of tech-geopolitics

SINGAPORE: The day after TikTok, the embattled Chinese-owned streaming video app, went dark in America, another Chinese digital product emerged to change the dynamics of tech-geopolitics.

AI startup DeepSeek released a large language model (LLM) that is said to be as good or possibly better, in some respects, as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. But this is not the main story.

Of greater consequence is that DeepSeek appears to have accomplished its feat using open-sourced generative AI to build and teach its LLM. DeepSeek used a process called "fine-tuning" on a large dataset of text interactions gathered from ChatGPT’s existing open-source model.

It essentially adapted a pre-trained model to their needs. And it did so far more cheaply (a mere US$6 million investment), and far more quickly than OpenAI and others who have built their own machine-learning models.

DeepSeek claims to have built its AI model without using Nvidia’s top-end AI chips - for which there currently are no substitutes, and without which (it has been assumed) no leading-edge cognitive AI models can be built.