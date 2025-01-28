‘Made in China’: Pride, pleasant surprise from Chinese netizens as DeepSeek jolts global AI scene

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: Pride and pleasant surprise over its homegrown prowess - Chinese netizens are making their thoughts known over DeepSeek as the Chinese tech startup makes global waves over its latest artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Their emergence has sent shockwaves through Wall Street and Silicon Valley after appearing to match or even exceed the performance of US AI rivals such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT for a fraction of the investment.

The developments have also catapulted to fame Liang Wenfeng, the 40-year-old hedge fund manager behind DeepSeek that is now roiling tech markets.

While DeepSeek’s advances have dominated Western headlines, coverage by Chinese state media has been relatively tame as Chinese New Year stories remain front and centre.

The likes of China Daily and Xinhua have largely just carried straightforward reports on the main developments - such as how DeepSeek has displaced ChatGPT to top the US Apple App Store, as well as the market sell-off that saw AI chip maker Nvidia among the hardest hit.

Much of the chatter has instead been happening on the Chinese web.