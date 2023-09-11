Commentary: Reading the chess move of Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro chip breakthrough in US-China tech war

SINGAPORE: Chinese mobile phone company Huawei unveiled its latest Mate 60 Pro that the world has since learnt is powered by a 7-nanometre processor. This has raised concerns about the efficacy of American restrictions on advanced semiconductors and the extent to which Beijing was able to circumvent them.

Produced by Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), the 7nm chip represents a breakthrough in Chinese chipmaking ability. Prior to this, it was believed that the best China could achieve – given Western sanctions – was about 14nm.

Nanometre node is related to different generations of chip manufacturing technology - the lower, the better. Most advanced chips are around 3nm, which are mostly for smartphones, while more mature semiconductor chips are around 28nm or above, for vehicles or household electronics.

Chips produced at the 14nm level were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s and are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology.

To use an example, an entry-level Samsung phone today (say, the A20 Samsung model which I use) is powered by a 14nm chipset while high-end phones such as Apple’s iPhone 14 and the Samsung S21 Ultra use 5nm chips. The soon-to-be-released ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ is rumoured to feature the A17 Bionic chip – Apple’s first 3nm chip.

As a point of comparison, companies like AMD and TSMC were able to manufacture 7nm chips as early as 2017, while SMIC only started mass-producing 14nm chips in 2022. Hence, Huawei’s latest achievement seems to show that China has been able to close the gap in a relatively short time.