Commentary: Southeast Asia will find Trump’s second trade war harder to weather

WASHINGTON DC: Southeast Asia is already bracing for a wave of tariffs. Donald Trump's return to the White House brings a significant shift in US trade policy, with his proposed sweeping tariffs threatening to trigger retaliation and raising the prospect of a global trade war.

For a region whose exports to the US surged to US$143 billion in the first half of 2024 – overtaking shipments to China – Southeast Asia will likely come under increased scrutiny.

At the heart of Trump's agenda is rebalancing trade through robust tariff increases, which he views as both a powerful negotiating tool and a means to rejuvenate American manufacturing. On Tuesday (Nov 19), Trump announced China hawk Howard Lutnick as his pick for commerce secretary, tasking him with leading the administration's trade and tariff strategy.

On the campaign trail, Trump said he would impose tariffs of up to 20 per cent on all imports and a staggering 60 per cent or more on Chinese goods – which would effectively shut many Chinese exports out of the US market.

Southeast Asian economies such as Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia export more to the US than they import, creating significant trade surpluses. Tariffs would raise the cost of their exports making them less attractive to American buyers. To maintain access to the critical US market, they may need to increase imports of American goods and curtail exports.