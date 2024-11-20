Commentary: Implications of Trump’s policies for Singapore’s economy

ANN ARBOR, Michigan: On Nov 10, a headline in the Wall Street Journal read “Rest of World’s Growth is at Trump’s Mercy”.

This is especially true of Singapore, given many of its characteristics: An extremely open economy, massive current account surpluses, heavy reliance on the United States as a source of foreign direct investment (FDI) and as an export destination, a strategic intermediary role in both China-centred manufacturing supply chains and the regional operations of US technology companies, and a much-touted reputation as a paragon, champion and beneficiary of globalisation.

All these features run headlong into the antipathy to globalisation expressed by President-elect Donald Trump and his advisers. They speak of “unequal” and “unfair” trade contributing to the chronic global trade deficit of the US, and suggest that US companies are complicit with other countries, particularly China, in “stealing” American technology and market share.

Uncertainty is expected with any new administration. But the era of Trump 2.0 may be less volatile and inconsistent, and more disciplined and focused, than his first term as president.

He now has much greater control of the Republican Party, Congress and the judiciary, and is appointing to Cabinet and staff positions loyalists with whom he has close ideological affinity, rather than the experienced mainstream professionals with whom he often sparred in his first term. He will also not be running for re-election, so is more likely to do what he says he will.