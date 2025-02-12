Commentary: Trump fanned inflation fears. Now they haunt his presidency

MIAMI, Florida: Inflation concerns may very well have delivered Donald Trump to the presidency. During the campaign, he routinely harped on the elevated cost of eggs and bacon and argued that his predecessor Joe Biden – together with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell – had enabled an “inflation nightmare”.

Now, he faces public inflation expectations that are utterly divorced from reality and could well stand in the way of his success as president.

The latest University of Michigan survey showed that consumers expect costs to rise 4.3 per cent over the next year, the worst inflation expectations since 2023. More disconcertingly, they expect prices to rise 3.3 per cent annually over the next five to 10 years, the highest level for the longer-term gauge since 2008.

Mainstream economists are far more optimistic, but the perception of an ongoing inflation crisis could well be self-fulfilling.

That’s because there’s broad agreement among economists that inflation expectations are an important determinant of the path of realised inflation. The anticipation of higher costs can influence business’ pricing decisions; induce consumers to buy now to front-run future price hikes; and prompt workers to demand wage increases.

Expectations feature prominently in inflation forecast models, and are consulted by monetary policy practitioners at the world’s most powerful central banks. In mid-2022, Powell even cited rising consumer inflation expectations as justification for delivering the biggest single policy-rate increase since 1994.