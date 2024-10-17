Commentary: A Trump win may raise risks of inflation and growth slowdown for Southeast Asia

POTENTIAL INFLATIONARY BIAS OF TRUMP’S POLICIES

Much has been discussed about the potential inflationary bias of Trump’s desired policy mix. On the campaign trail, Trump has advocated for a series of escalating tariffs.

These range from a significant hike in trade tariffs against China to 60 per cent, to a punitive 200 per cent tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico. These will add to his proposed universal tariff of 10 per cent for all goods imported into the US.

Trump has also suggested that the trade tariffs can be used to pay for tax cuts. He wants companies manufacturing goods in the US to pay a lower preferred tax rate of 15 per cent, down from 21 per cent currently.

However, this could come at the expense of inflation, as his increased tariffs will lead to higher prices of imported goods.

Trump also wants to repatriate and deport illegal immigrants - an idea which could tighten the labour market and drive up wages, creating another source of inflationary pressure.

On the surface, his proposed policies may prolong the current stronger-than-expected growth cycle for the US economy.

However, these policies, even if carried out just in part, may trigger renewed inflation for the US economy. The Peterson Institute of International Economics has warned that Trump’s tariff proposals could cost a typical American household more than US$2,600 a year.