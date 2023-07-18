Commentary: Deepening deficits now make the US one of the most fiscally irresponsible nations

NEW YORK: The buzz around “American exceptionalism” keeps on growing, boosted by the strength of the United States economy and markets compared with other developed countries - and to a stumbling China. But this confident talk overlooks the extent to which US growth now depends on deficits and debt.

Based on those measures, the US has started to look exceptional in a bad way. Once typical, it is now the biggest deficit spender in the developed world.

During the pandemic, the US budget deficit tripled to more than 10 per cent of gross domestic product, more than double the peak in other developed economies. In coming years, the US deficit is expected to average close to six per cent of GDP - well above its historic norm, and a full six times the average in other developed economies.

BIDEN’S SPENDING PROGRAMMES

How did the US steer so deeply into the red? Most countries have ended the spending programmes that were launched to ease the pain of pandemic-induced lockdowns. But all the US$6.7 trillion in new spending from the Biden administration came after 2020 was over. Most of it had nothing to do with pandemic relief.

Instead, President Joe Biden used the sense of crisis to launch a latter-day New Deal, building infrastructure and industry ostensibly to compete with China and combat climate change. No other government plans to spend as heavily, leaving the US all but alone on the road to deeper deficits.

Fans of Bidenomics see it as a smart investment. But they ignore the curve-busting scale of new spending and its potential consequences for US debt, inflation and growth in the long run.