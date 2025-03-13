Commentary: Watching India’s approach to navigating Trump 2.0

SINGAPORE: As countries try to navigate relations with a United States under new leadership, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a familiar slogan: “Make India Great Again”.

He coined this phrase when meeting US President Donald Trump in the White House in February. The visit has been largely seen as a success in India, considering public debate around Mr Modi not being invited to Mr Trump’s inauguration and the US deporting illegal Indian migrants in shackles just days before the visit.

Mr Modi’s key strategy was to build on the close personal relationship between the two leaders that developed in Mr Trump’s first term, in order to reaffirm - early in Mr Trump’s second term - India’s position as a key partner.

The chemistry between the two was clear, but did Mr Modi get what he went to Washington for?