Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

India has 'enormously high' tariffs, White House economic adviser Hassett says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

India has 'enormously high' tariffs, White House economic adviser Hassett says

India has 'enormously high' tariffs, White House economic adviser Hassett says

FILE PHOTO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

11 Feb 2025 01:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: India has high tariffs that lock out imports, US President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday (Feb 10), adding that India's prime minister had a lot to discuss with Trump when the two leaders meet soon.

Trump believes the United States should impose reciprocal tariffs that are at least equal to those imposed by other countries, Hassett said in an interview with CNBC, adding, "If they go down, we'll go down."

"Almost every trading partner has much higher tariffs than we do," he said, noting that Canada, Mexico and Britain had tariffs in the same range as the United States. Other countries, including Taiwan and India, had much higher rates.

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing additional tariff cuts ahead of a two-day visit to Washington from Wednesday.

Related:

Trump on Sunday said he plans to announce new 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US on Monday, on top of existing metals duties, and reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, to take effect almost immediately.

Trump has previously called India a "very big abuser" of trade and urged it to buy more American-made security equipment to move towards a fair two-way trading relationship.

India is considering tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors, from electronics to medical equipment and chemicals, to boost US exports in line with New Delhi's domestic production plans, three government officials said.

Related:

India also plans to propose increasing energy product imports from the United States, estimated at over US$11 billion in first eleven months of 2024, to alleviate trade imbalances.

As the world's fourth-largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), India may push its oil companies to purchase more US, buoyed by the Trump administration's lifting of export permit bans for new projects.

Watch:

Based on data from the World Trade Organization, India's simple average tariff rate is 17 per cent, compared to about 3.3 per cent for the US. On a trade-weighted basis, India's rate is about 12 per cent, vs the US rate of 2.2 per cent.

Hassett told CNBC that Trump was concerned that the Biden administration had granted waivers from tariffs on steel and aluminium that were imposed during Trump's first term to ensure the US had sufficient steel production in the event of a war. "So steel capacity went way up, and then all of a sudden, there's waivers for this and waivers for that. There's hundreds and thousands of waivers," Hassett said. "So President Trump, as he can do, is like, 'Okay, so let's just stop the waivers, and he'll do so at a time of his choosing.'"
Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

India tariffs
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement