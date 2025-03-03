Commentary: If the US is a ‘landlord seeking rent’, how must Southeast Asia rethink defence?

SINGAPORE: Speaking at the Munich Security Conference recently, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen gave a clear-eyed assessment of the new world order under the second term of United States President Donald Trump.

Mr Ng said that “America’s primacy has become the overriding consideration” in its foreign policy, at the expense of bilateral and multilateral ties. He added that Asia’s image of the US has “changed from liberator to great disruptor to a landlord seeking rent”.

What does Washington’s transactional approach to foreign policy mean for the rest of the world?

In Europe, two things are apparent. First, Mr Trump has a laser-like focus on countries with trade surpluses with the US. Second, as per Ukraine, he will shake down countries to stump up the cash in bearing shared security burdens - even in the face of long-standing US defence commitments.

And if this is not debilitating enough, Mr Trump has threatened to take over Greenland and is negotiating with the Russians on a peace deal for Ukraine without consulting European allies and Kyiv.

On Feb 24, the US sided with Russia instead of its European allies in pushing for a resolution that called for an end to the war in Ukraine. In contrast to the previous administration, the Trump administration did not condemn Russia’s invasion or insist on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.