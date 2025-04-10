ASEAN bloc seeks dialogue with US on tariffs but won't retaliate

KUALA LUMPUR: Southeast Asian countries are pressing for dialogue with the United States on trade tariffs and will not impose retaliatory measures, economic ministers of the regional bloc ASEAN said on Thursday (Apr 10).

Before a 90-day pause was announced by US President Donald Trump on the implementation of US tariffs, six of nine Southeast Asian countries targeted by the US administration were slapped with much bigger-than-expected tariffs of between 32 per cent and 49 per cent.

By comparison, the level for the European Union was 20 per cent, Japan's was 24 per cent and India's 27 per cent.

"We express our common intention to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns. Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship," the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' economic ministers said in a statement, which expressed concern about the tariffs and their impact.