‘Be very selective’: Analysts urge caution as market turmoil set to persist

SINGAPORE: Global financial markets will remain under pressure as investors grapple with the wide-reaching implications of sweeping tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

Analysts have urged caution, warning that volatility is likely to persist.

“There are still tariff risks on the table and as long as there is a lack of confidence or certainty, there should be continued volatility in the market,” said Morningstar market strategist Kai Wang.

In a move dubbed “Liberation Day”, Trump on Apr 2 announced tariffs that had been more extensive than many had predicted – a baseline 10 per cent tariff on all imports into the US and much higher rates for those singled out as the “worst offenders” of unfair trade practices, including China and the European Union.

The announcement triggered a sharp sell-off across global markets.

US stocks lost nearly US$6 trillion (S$4.5 trillion) last week, the worst meltdown since the pandemic hit in 2020. Asian and European markets followed suit, with benchmark indices plunging deep in the red on Monday (Apr 7).

POSSIBLE SHARP SELLOFFS

Tiger Brokers’ market strategist James Ooi expects the market turmoil to persist at least for the week ahead given the uncertainty of how other countries might respond.

China has already retaliated with a 34 per cent tariff on US goods. Others such as Vietnam and India have expressed interest in talks with the US, but it “remains unclear when, or if, any new trade deals will be finalised”, he noted.

“In the meantime, ongoing tariff uncertainty continues to weigh on investor sentiment and leaves markets vulnerable to sharp selloffs,” Mr Ooi said.