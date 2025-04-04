Commentary: Trump’s trade war will hurt everyone – from factories to online shoppers

TARIFFS ON THE WHOLE WORLD

Vietnam will be among the hardest hit by reciprocal measures, with a 46 per cent tariff. China, South Korea and Japan will also feel the brunt of the newest announcement – all subject to new tariffs of between 24 per cent and 34 per cent. The European Union is subject to 20 per cent.

Many countries had already vowed to retaliate.

In a recent speech, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said “all instruments are on the table”. She also stressed that the single market is the “safe harbour” for EU members.

Canada was apparently spared from the baseline 10 per cent tariff. But it still has to contend with previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on the automotive and other sectors. Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, has said “nothing is off the table” in terms of retaliation.

The 34 per cent new tariff on China will be on top of the 20 per cent tariff previously imposed, bringing the total to 54 per cent. That’s a further aggravation to already fractious relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Vietnam is especially reliant on the US market, and has been trying to negotiate its way through tariff threats. This has included unprecedented agreements to accept deported Vietnamese citizens from the US.

Until this point, Vietnam had benefited from tensions between the US and China. These new enormous tariffs will have large ripple effects through not only Vietnam, but also less economically developed Cambodia (49 per cent tariff) and Myanmar (44 per cent tariff).