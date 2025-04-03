Snap Insight: ‘Make America wealthy again’? Latest Trump tariffs will only make trade with US more complex and uncertain

SINGAPORE: United States President Donald Trump promised that Apr 2 would be “Liberation Day”, finally announcing the details of his long-mooted “reciprocal” tariffs, to tackle what he sees as the scourge of unfair trade that has held America back and hollowed out its manufacturing prowess.

But this is highly unlikely to “Make America Wealthy Again”. What it will do is create substantial trade uncertainty for export-dependent markets like Asia.

From Apr 5, a universal 10 per cent import tariff will be imposed on all markets, including Singapore (the only ASEAN country with which the US has a trade surplus), Australia, the United Kingdom and even the uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands that are in Antarctica.

For about 60 other markets, including most of Asia, these will be topped up based on extra tariff assessments, starting Apr 9.