Commentary: The bogus trade rationale for the Signalgate attacks

US POSES THREAT TO WORLD TRADING SYSTEM

In the meantime, even before the extraordinarily destructive auto tariffs Trump announced on Wednesday (Mar 26), the US is posing an actual new threat to the world trading system in the form of fees on Chinese ships calling at US ports.

It’s an initiative originating with Joe Biden’s administration, whose role in blazing a wrong-headed trail for Donald Trump to follow should be more widely recognised. The fees are designed to revive US shipbuilding but are more likely simply to raise the price of imports to the US and weaken yet more the country’s economy.

The Houthi attacks on shipping were, of course, genuinely worrying, the first time for decades that a major sea route has been severely constricted by the action of militants rather than uncoordinated acts of piracy. Global freight rates more than doubled inside a few weeks.

Contrary to vice-president JD Vance’s assertion that the closure of Suez affected almost entirely European trade, world container shipping is sufficiently connected that a capacity shortage on one route increases costs everywhere.

But, as with many shocks, the global trading system adjusted. Freight rates partially fell back. Container vessels have been redirected round the southern tip of Africa, increasing travel times and costs but not seriously affecting world goods commerce, which has held up well.