US auto tariffs shake global industry as higher prices, job losses loom

DETROIT: US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on auto imports rippled throughout the world on Thursday (Mar 27), as global carmakers warned of immediate price hikes and dealers raised fears of job losses in big auto-exporting countries, many of which are US allies.

The new levies are a precursor to another expected round of wide-ranging US tariffs to be levied next week.

But the auto tariffs alone could add thousands of dollars to the average cost of a vehicle in the US and further dampen demand at a time when the sector is already struggling to manage the transition to electric cars.

Most auto stocks tumbled on Thursday, with US electric-vehicle maker Tesla a noted exception.

"The entire automotive industry, global supply chains and companies as well as customers will have to bear the negative consequences," said Germany's Volkswagen in a statement.

The United States is the world's largest importer of cars, most from Japan, South Korea and Germany, along with vehicles from neighbors Canada and Mexico.

Nearly half of all cars sold in the US last year were imported, according to research firm GlobalData.

Shares of General Motors were down nearly 7 per cent on Thursday afternoon, while Ford Motor and US-listed shares of Stellantis were down about 3 per cent. Tesla's stock rose about 5 per cent, as Elon Musk's company is less exposed to tariffs than its competitors.