China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from Apr 10

BEIJING: China on Friday (Apr 4) announced a slew of additional tariffs and restrictions against US goods as a countermeasure to sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.
The Finance Ministry said it would impose additional tariffs of 34 per cent on all US goods from Apr 10.
Agriculture trade took another hit as Chinese customs imposed an immediate suspension on imports of sorghums from grain exporter C&D (USA) Inc, as well as poultry and bonemeal from three US firms.
Beijing also announced controls on exports of medium and heavy rare-earths, including samarium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, gadolinium - commonly used in MRIs - and yttrium - used in consumer electronics - to the United States, effective Apr 4.
"The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.
It also added 16 US entities to its export control list, which prohibits the export of dual-use items to affected firms.
Another 11 US firms were added to the "unreliable entities" list, which allows Beijing to take punitive action against foreign entities. The targeted firms includes Skydio Inc and BRINC Drones over arms sales to democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.
The commerce ministry said the targeted companies seriously "undermined" China's national sovereignty, security and development interests and would be prohibited from new investments, import and export activities in China.
It also launched an anti-dumping probe into imports of certain medical CT tubes from the US and India, and a wider industry competitiveness investigation into imports of medical CT tubes.
China will also file a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs, the ministry said.
US President Donald Trump ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war this week by imposing 10 per cent levies on imports from around the world and harsh extra duties on key trading partners.
Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs of 34 per cent on China, one of its largest trading partners, on top of existing levies, bringing the total new levy to 54 per cent.
China swiftly vowed "countermeasures" to protect its rights and interests.
Beijing previously responded to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration earlier this year, announcing 10 to 15 per cent tariffs on fuel and US agricultural products like soybeans, wheat and chicken.
Experts say Beijing's latest response would have been calibrated to signal resolve but also careful not to derail China’s fragile economic recovery.