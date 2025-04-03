Trump's tariffs stoke global trade war as China, EU hit back

President Donald Trump's move to slap a 10 per cent tariff on most goods imported to the United States, as well as much higher levies on dozens of rivals and allies alike, has intensified a global trade war that threatens to stoke inflation and stall growth.

The sweeping penalties announced against the serene backdrop of the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday (Apr 2) immediately unleashed turbulence across world markets and drew condemnation from other leaders now facing the end of an era of trade liberalisation that has shaped the global order for decades.

As Asia digested the news on Thursday, stock markets in Beijing and Tokyo sank to multi-month lows, with US and European stock futures also pointing to sharp losses as investors scrambled to the safety of bonds and gold.

Now facing 54 per cent tariffs on exports to the US, the world's No 2 economy China vowed countermeasures, as did the European Union - Washington's friends and foes united in criticism of measures they fear will deal a devastating blow to global trade.

"The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement, adding the 27-member bloc was preparing to hit back if talks with Washington failed.

US Treasury Chief Scott Bessent warned earlier that any such retaliatory moves would only lead to escalation.

Among close US allies, the European Union was targeted with a 20 per cent rate, Japan with 24 per cent, South Korea with 25 per cent and Taiwan with 32 per cent. Even some tiny territories and uninhabited islands in the Antarctic were hit by tariffs, according to a list posted by the White House on X.

The base tariffs go into effect on Apr 5 and the higher reciprocal rates on Apr 9.

Trump said the "reciprocal" tariffs were a response to duties and other non-tariff barriers put on US goods. He argued that the new levies will boost manufacturing jobs at home.

"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far," Trump said.