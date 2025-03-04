China vows countermeasures against US tariffs linked to fentanyl

BEIJING: China's commerce ministry on Tuesday (Mar 4) voiced opposition against a United States decision to impose tariffs on Chinese products related to fentanyl and other issues, vowing countermeasures that it said were aimed at safeguarding its rights and interests.

The US has "shifted the blame" and is using its problems with deadly drug fentanyl as an excuse to impose tariffs, the ministry said in a statement.

The US has argued that China supplies chemicals used in fentanyl production. China has denied wrongdoing.

China urges the US to "immediately withdraw" its unilateral tariff measures that are "unreasonable and groundless, harmful to others", the ministry said.

The White House said on Monday that Trump had inked an order to increase a previously imposed 10 per cent tariff on China to 20 per cent.

The fresh tariffs coincide with the start of China's annual parliamentary meet when Beijing is expected to roll out its 2025 economic priorities.

The announcement leaves Beijing less than a week to publish countermeasures, as Trump's administration shows signs of a hardening stance towards its strategic rival despite backing down on the threat of tariffs of up to 60 per cent when he took office.