Here's how Trump calculated tariffs. The math has baffled economists

Trade economists were scratching their heads at the formula used by the White House to measure trade imbalances and inflict punishment on all its global trading partners.

Handed a chart in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday (Apr 2), US President Donald Trump presented the rationale for how his administration would impose reciprocal tariffs on partners ranging from major powers like China and Europe to the smallest nations.

For China, Trump imposed 34 per cent of tariffs on goods, on top of an earlier 20 per cent, taking it to a total of 54 per cent. Key ally the European Union was slapped with 20 per cent tariffs, Japan 24 per cent and India 26 per cent.

Other trading partners would receive a 10 per cent baseline tariff on all imports to the US.