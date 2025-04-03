Why are Trump’s tariffs in Southeast Asia highest among Indochina countries?

Cambodia and Laos are the worst hit Asian economies, slapped with 49 per cent and 48 per cent import tariffs respectively.

This was followed by Vietnam (46 per cent) and Myanmar (44 per cent). Thailand - which is a US security treaty partner - meanwhile was hit with a 36 per cent tariff.

The five Indochina countries - along with China - are part of the greater Mekong region.

Other Southeast Asian countries were hit with comparatively lower tariffs, with Indonesia at 32 per cent, Malaysia and Brunei at 24 per cent each as well as the Philippines at 17 per cent. Singapore was slapped with the baseline tariff of 10 per cent.

Following Trump’s announcement, countries in Southeast Asia scrambled to put out official statements, with some taking a more subdued approach in their reactions while others, such as Vietnam for instance, saying that they would establish a “rapid response team”.

THE CHINA FACTOR

Malaysian-American economist Woo Wing Thye told CNA that the Indochina countries were targeted likely due to their perceived stronger trade relations with China, and the US - which views Beijing as its “number one threat” in the global trade war - was keen on inflicting pain on these nations.

“Trump is doing what he sees as levelling the playing field in trade relations and he pays particular attention to the countries which are closely allied with China,” said Woo.

“Targeting these (Indochina) countries is stretching his confrontation with China which is very unfortunate because it could well drive these countries into China’s arms. Some ASEAN countries have previously said they wished to remain neutral, but these tariffs could drive them (to support Beijing in the global trade war),” he said, referring to the regional bloc Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Woo - who is also the vice-president for the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s Asia office - added that some of these countries, especially Vietnam and Cambodia, were targeted because they have strong trade surpluses with Washington and are among the biggest gainers from Beijing’s China Plus One strategy.

The strategy involves companies previously diversifying their supply chains to avoid US tariffs on goods from China by relocating operations to countries in the region by disguising the origin of their products.

For instance, Vietnam’s trade surplus with the US hit a record high of US$123 billion in 2024, placing it behind only China, the European Union (EU) and Mexico in the scale of its trade imbalance with Washington.

Woo said some of this can be attributed to firms “formerly located in China” moving to Vietnam before exporting to the US to circumvent the tariffs previously imposed on China.