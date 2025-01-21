What we know about Trump’s executive orders, from leaving climate accord to exiting WHO

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) issued a flurry of executive orders and directives as he sought to put his stamp on his new administration on matters ranging from energy to criminal pardons and immigration.

Here are the executive orders signed so far on Monday:

PARDONS

Trump pardoned about 1,500 people who stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021, in a sweeping gesture of support to the people who assaulted police as they tried to prevent lawmakers from certifying his 2020 election defeat.

"We hope they come out tonight, frankly," Trump said. "We're expecting it."

He said that six defendants would have their sentences shortened.

HEALTH

Trump said on Monday that the US would exit the World Health Organization (WHO), saying the global health agency had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises.

According to the US president, the WHO had failed to act independently from the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and required "unfairly onerous payments" from the US that are disproportionate to the sums provided by other, larger countries, such as China.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the US. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said at the signing.

The move means the US will leave the United Nations health agency in 12 months’ time and stop all financial contributions to its work.

The United States is by far the WHO’s biggest financial backer, contributing around 18 per cent of its overall funding. WHO's most recent two-year budget, for 2024 to 2025, was US$6.8 billion.

Trump’s withdrawal from the WHO is not unexpected. He took steps to quit the body in 2020, during his first term as president, accusing the WHO of aiding China's efforts to "mislead the world" about the origins of COVID-19.

WHO vigorously denies the allegation and says it continues to press Beijing to share data to determine whether COVID emerged from human contact with infected animals or due to research into similar viruses in a domestic laboratory.