Trump says will declare 'national energy emergency' that could boost fossil fuels, power projects

Alaska has been a contentious area of the country when it comes to energy and the environment, with Republicans having long seen opportunities for oil and gas production there while Democrats have sought to preserve pristine land.



The official said Trump would take "decisive action to unleash Alaska's natural resource potential," citing an abundance of resources such as oil and gas, seafood, timber and critical minerals. No further details were provided, but the official said past regulations by the Interior and Agriculture departments had limited Alaska's production.



Many of the actions were expected and fulfil campaign promises Trump had made on the campaign trail.