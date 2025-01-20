Chinese fans weigh in as Elon Musk set to join Trump’s new government

BEIJING: It is all about Elon Musk for 48-year-old Liu Jian Ping.

His office in Shanghai is adorned with books, SpaceX rocket models, and the billionaire’s most famous quotes. His calendar is dotted with get-togethers with other Musk fans – both online and in-person – that are occasionally held at Tesla showrooms or factories.

It was a fascination that started in 2014, when Liu got his hands on one of the first Tesla electric vehicles to be exported to China. He had not even heard of the American entrepreneur back then.

“At the time, my first impression was that this person was somewhat similar to Steve Jobs. Both of them, in their approach to business and entrepreneurship, started with a grand vision, a goal that’s larger in scale,” Liu told CNA.

“We often call them thinkers of ‘big problems’, which makes them very unique.”