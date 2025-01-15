Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US SEC sues Elon Musk over late disclosure of Twitter stake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US SEC sues Elon Musk over late disclosure of Twitter stake

US SEC sues Elon Musk over late disclosure of Twitter stake

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 13, 2024. ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

15 Jan 2025 07:22AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2025 07:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Elon Musk was sued on Tuesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for having failed to timely disclose purchasing more than 5 per cent of Twitter's common stock in March 2022.

In a complaint filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, the SEC said the delay allowed Musk to continue buying Twitter shares at artificially low prices, allowing him to underpay by at least $150 million.

The SEC wants Musk to pay a civil fine and disgorge profits he was not entitled to.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk, in an email said: "Mr. Musk has done nothing wrong and everyone sees this sham for what it is."

An SEC rule requires investors like Musk to disclose within 10 calendar days when they cross a 5 per cent ownership threshold.

The SEC said Musk did not disclose his stake until April 4, 2022, 11 days after the deadline, by which time he owned more than 9 per cent of Twitter's shares.

Twitter's share price rose more than 27 per cent following that disclosure, the SEC said.

Musk eventually purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, and renamed it X.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement