Trump withdraws from Paris climate agreement, again

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump once again withdrew the United States from the Paris climate deal on Monday (Jan 20), removing the world's biggest historic emitter from global efforts to fight climate change for the second time in a decade.

The move places the US alongside Iran, Libya and Yemen as the only countries in the world outside the 2015 pact, in which governments agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

It reflects Trump’s skepticism about global warming, which he has called a hoax, and fits in with his broader agenda to unfetter US oil and gas drillers from regulation so they can maximise output.

Trump signed the executive order withdrawing from the pact in front of supporters gathered at the Capital One Arena in Washington.

"I'm immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris climate accord rip-off," he said before signing the order.

"The US will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity," Trump said.