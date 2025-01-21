Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Trump signs TikTok order delaying ban of app by 75 days
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Trump signs TikTok order delaying ban of app by 75 days

Trump signs TikTok order delaying ban of app by 75 days

A 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump and the TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken Jan 19, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

21 Jan 2025 09:18AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2025 10:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 20) signed an executive order seeking to delay by 75 days the enforcement of a ban of popular short-video app TikTok that was slated to be shuttered on Jan 19.

The order directs the attorney general to not enforce the law "to permit my administration an opportunity to determine the appropriate course of action with respect to TikTok".

It also directs the Justice Department to issue letters to companies like Apple, Alphabet's Google and Oracle that work with TikTok "stating that there has been no violation of the statute and that there is no liability for any conduct that occurred during the above-specified period".

When asked what the TikTok order does, Trump said "just gave me the right to sell it or close it", adding that he needed to make a decision.

Related:

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

TikTok Donald Trump ByteDance China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement