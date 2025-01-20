TikTok is restoring service, thanks Trump

WASHINGTON: TikTok said on Sunday (Jan 19) it was restoring its service after President-elect Donald Trump said he would revive the app's access in the US when he returns to power on Monday.

"Frankly, we have no choice, we have to save it. A lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China, we don't want to give our business to other people," Trump said at a rally on Sunday ahead of his inauguration, adding that the US will seek a joint venture to restore the short-video sharing app used by 170 million Americans.

In a message to users hours before the rally, TikTok said: "As a result of president Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US."

TikTok also issued an earlier statement after US users reported being able to access the Chinese-owned service's website while the far more widely used TikTok app itself began coming back online for some users with just a few basic services.

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," TikTok said in a statement that thanked Trump for "providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties (for) providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

TikTok’s public thanks to Trump, the day before he takes office, comes at a tense moment in US-China relations. Trump has said he intends to place tariffs on China but has also indicated he hopes to have more direct contact with China’s leader.