Ahead of dreaded TikTok ban, US ‘refugees’ flee to China’s Xiaohongshu app but not all are welcoming

SINGAPORE: The clock is ticking as a growing number of young “TikTok refugees” in the United States flock to Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, also called RedNote, in search of an alternative ahead of the dreaded TikTok ban on Sunday (Jan 19).

TikTok said on Friday, after the US Supreme Court upheld the ban, that it would go dark on Sunday, unless there is assurance from the outgoing President Joe Biden administration.

Not good news for its 170 million American users, but some have decided to take matters into their own hands.

Arcadia Labonte, a 36-year-old homemaker from the US state of Oregon who has been on TikTok since 2022, signed up for a Xiaohongshu account just this week.

She says she knew of Xiaohongshu long before news of the ban was announced. But hearing that it was a good alternative to TikTok made her sign up.

“Having a social media platform that fills the niche of ‘endless video scrolling’ was something I needed and Xiaohongshu seemed like a good fit from what people (online) were saying,” Labonte told CNA.

Xiaohongshu has seen a surge in new sign-ups from the US of more than 200 per cent year-on-year this week, and 194 per cent from the week before, according to estimates from app data research firm Sensor Tower.

In only two days, more than 700,000 new US users had joined the app, Reuters reported, citing a source close to the company.

This has sparked a series of rare cross-cultural exchanges between American "refugees" and Chinese users who have been mostly welcoming. However, some complain about altered algorithms sending them content in English.

WHY XIAOHONGSHU?

A new user by the handle of JulietteReads said American users were signing up for Xiaohongshu accounts “as a form of protest” to the US Supreme Court’s decision to ban one of the world’s most popular and widely-used apps.

US officials and lawmakers have argued that TikTok, owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, threatens US national security and has ties to the Chinese government - claims which TikTok’s Singaporean CEO and ByteDance have denied.

“While I understand the concerns (about data and privacy threats), a number of us disagree,” she told CNA, noting the irony of selling TikTok to an American company. It would mean “having the same government-controlled censorship” as other social media platforms like Meta, she adds.