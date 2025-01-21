Singapore leaders congratulate Trump on becoming 47th US President

SINGAPORE: Singapore's President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong have congratulated Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.
This is Mr Trump's second term in office, having also served as president from 2017 to 2021.
"On behalf of the people of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America," said Mr Tharman in his letter dated Monday (Jan 20).
"The US continues to be a source of dynamism, resilience and innovation, and with much promise ahead. Your leadership will be crucial in addressing both the challenges and opportunities facing the US and the world today."
Mr Tharman noted that both countries share an "abiding and substantive friendship that has deepened over the years".
"Our ties are characterised by mutual respect and cooperation, and we have worked well together to advance the common interests of both our peoples," he said.
Mr Tharman added that there were also "significant achievements" in the countries' bilateral relationship during Mr Trump's previous presidential term.
"Singapore stands ready to build upon this foundation. We can further enhance our economic and defence ties, as well as explore new areas to collaborate. I am confident that under your leadership, we will have more milestones to celebrate."
In his letter to Mr Trump on Monday, Mr Wong said that the US has played "an indispensable role in safeguarding the global commons, upholding stability and fostering international security".
He expressed confidence that under Mr Trump's leadership, the US will continue to exercise its global role. He added that Singapore can continue to be depended on as a "trusted friend and partner, as we work together to advance our many shared interests".
Mr Wong said: "As we discussed during our phone call, Singapore and the US enjoy an excellent partnership that has deepened over the years. Underpinned by the 2005 Strategic Framework Agreement, our defence cooperation remains robust, and our two militaries enjoy close ties.
"We work closely in the areas of security and counterterrorism, and Singapore remains the only Asian country to have contributed military assets and personnel to the Defeat-ISIS coalition."
Noting that the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement continues to bring "significant benefits" to both countries, Mr Wong said bilateral trade has "nearly tripled" since it came into force in 2004, with the US consistently maintaining a large trade surplus with Singapore.
He also said that Singapore is the third-largest Asian investor in the US, with both investments and bilateral trade supporting more than 270,000 "well-paying jobs" across the US.
Singapore also provides a useful gateway for American businesses looking to venture abroad and expand their operations into Asia, he added.
Both Mr Tharman and Mr Wong said they welcome Mr Trump, who came to Singapore in 2018, to visit again soon.