China hits back at US imports as Trump's fresh tariffs take effect

BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Mar 4) swiftly retaliated against fresh US tariffs, announcing 10 per cent to 15 per cent hikes to import levies covering a range of American agricultural and food products.

It also placed 25 US firms under export and investment restrictions.

The extra 10 per cent duty US President Donald Trump threatened China with last week entered into force at midnight local time on Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative 20 per cent tariff in response to what the White House considers Chinese inaction over drug flows.

The tariff represents an additional hike to preexisting levies on thousands of Chinese goods.

Beijing will impose an additional 15 per cent tariff on US chicken, wheat, corn and cotton and an extra 10 per cent levy on US soybeans, sorghum, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits and vegetables and dairy imports from Mar 10, the finance ministry announced in a statement.

"The US' unilateral tariffs measures seriously violate World Trade Organization rules and undermine the basis for economic and trade cooperation between China and the US," China's commerce ministry said in a separate statement.

"China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests," the statement added.

Trump's new 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada also took effect on Tuesday, launching new trade conflicts with the top three US trading partners.

The tariff actions, which could upend nearly US$2.2 trillion in two-way annual US trade, went live hours after Trump declared that all three countries had failed to do enough to stem the flow of the deadly fentanyl opioid and its precursor chemicals into the US.