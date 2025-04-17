Commentary: If Japan can’t get a good trade deal, can anyone?

TOKYO: Japanese officials have headed to Washington for tariff talks, and the stakes are high – not just for Tokyo, but for the world.

The Asian nation is the canary in the tariff coal mine. If it can’t secure a good deal, there’s little hope for others.

Ryosei Akazawa, minister for economic revitalisation and a longtime ally of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is leading the negotiating team and says there’s no point in anything other than a win-win deal that boosts the interests of both countries.

As a key security ally, Japan is in a better position than perhaps any other country to secure that, particularly the more the Trump administration hardens its stance on Beijing. The world will be watching to see if the promised “first mover advantage” materialises, with the United Kingdom, Australia, South Korea and India among those next in line to make their pitch.

But remarks from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who will lead the US delegation, suggest the potential for fireworks. “Japan remains among America’s closest allies,” Bessent acknowledged.

But in noting that the talks will include not only tariffs but also “non-tariff trade barriers, currency issues and government subsidies”, he may be laying the groundwork for comprehensive airing of grievances – real and imagined – that the Trump administration harbours.