Commentary: The Japan tariff myth that just won't die

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is forming a team to forge a tariff deal with United States President Donald Trump after the two spoke by phone on Monday (Apr 7), following one of the worst days for Tokyo stocks in recent memory.

But behind the scenes, Ishiba has been saying that he doesn’t know who he needs to speak with in order to talk sense to his US counterpart. It’s not hard to see why, given recent remarks from the American side.

Just take one example of Trump’s comments on a favoured topic: Auto sales.

“Toyota sells 1 million foreign-made automobiles into the United States, and General Motors sells almost none” in Japan in return, Trump said last week, laying out his tariff regime.

“Ford sells very little. None of our companies are allowed to go into other countries,” he added, blasting “non-monetary restrictions” that Tokyo and others supposedly impose.

After speaking to Ishiba, Trump reiterated the point in a post on Truth Social, saying: “They don’t take our cars, but we take MILLIONS of theirs!”

His deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, was even more pointed in a post on X. “Why are American streets filled with cars from Europe and Japan but their streets are empty of American cars?” he asked. In a follow-up, he said countries like Japan “have shut their markets to our cars while our market has been flooded with theirs.”