ASEAN’s ‘hybrid approach’ most realistic response to face Trump tariffs, say experts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s hybrid approach to the United States’ recent trade tariffs is the most realistic approach for its member nations, said analysts.

Speaking with one voice to highlight the bloc's shared concerns while allowing member states to negotiate individually based on their own interests, aims to maintain dialogue and avoid escalating trade tensions, the experts told CNA.

They added that ASEAN’s decision not to impose retaliatory measures against the US' recent trade tariffs also reflects a pragmatic assessment of the regional bloc's influence and priorities.

“ASEAN’s response to the US tariffs has been measured rather than confrontational, but that doesn’t mean the region is being too soft,” said Joanne Lin, senior fellow and co-coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre in Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

She said that in terms of negotiating clout, ASEAN’s strength lies not in economic muscle per se, but in its strategic relevance as the fifth largest economy in the world and one that represents a market of over 670 million people and plays a critical role in global supply chains

“As a grouping, it can certainly shape the broader narrative, especially by reaffirming the principles of a rules-based economic order and trade openness,” she added.

“However, under a Trump administration that favours bilateral, transactional deals, ASEAN’s most realistic approach is a hybrid one, for example, speaking with a common voice to highlight shared concerns while allowing member states to negotiate individually based on their own interests.”

Experts added that this was the best stance to take given the unpredictability of US president Donald Trump, who on Wednesday (Apr 9) paused reciprocal tariffs that had been recently declared for 90 days, with the exception of China.

ASEAN’s response has been under spotlight given how some of the countries in the bloc were unexpectedly hit hard by the US tariffs.

On Thursday, the bloc said that it would not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the swathe of tariffs imposed by the US, although it was concerned by the developments.

The grouping of Southeast Asian nations said it was their common intention to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns.

“Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship. In that spirit, ASEAN commits to not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the US tariffs,” it said in its statement on Thursday after a special meeting that was attended by the economic ministers of all 10 ASEAN member states and Timor-Leste, as well as the secretary-general of ASEAN.

Timor-Leste has been granted observer status and in-principle approval to join the bloc.

Some analysts have previously told CNA that ASEAN as a bloc is not seen by the US as a key global player, and the countries' differing trade circumstances imply it would be more constructive for member states to negotiate with Washington directly.

Several recently published commentaries have taken a scathing tone against the prospect of a joint ASEAN bloc response to the tariffs, with one Jakarta-based journalist arguing that the US is unlikely to care about ASEAN’s response as a group.

Others noted that ASEAN is not a customs union or formal trade bloc like the European Union (EU) - which has centralised trade policy mechanisms - and thus could find it harder to impose joint retaliatory tariffs if it wants to, especially given ASEAN’s consensus decision-making process.