CNA Explains: How can Singapore respond to Trump's tariffs?

SINGAPORE: At midnight on Wednesday (Apr 9), steep tariffs on “nations that treat (the United States) badly” went into effect. In Asia, major stock indexes sank.

But less than 24 hours later, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause, bringing tariffs back to a 10 per cent baseline for all countries, except China.

Tariffs on Chinese goods shot up to 125 per cent.

These moves, along with the all-round volatility that's marked the Trump administration, are expected to cause a decline in global commerce.

That’s bad news for trade-reliant Singapore, which earlier this week announced a national task force to help businesses and workers deal with any fallout.

Can Singapore use its currency as a tool against tariffs?

Singapore’s central bank manages monetary policy by controlling the strength or weakness of the local dollar, against the currencies of main trading partners.

If the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) sets a “less steep appreciation stance” on the Singapore dollar, exporters could get a bit of a breather, said Ms Selena Ling, chief economist at OCBC.

Goods from Singapore being sold to other countries would then be cheaper, since the same amount of foreign currency would be worth more Singapore dollars.