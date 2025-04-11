China hits back at Trump tariff hike, raises duties on US goods to 125%

Beijing on Friday (Apr 11) increased its tariffs on US imports to 125 per cent, hitting back against President Donald Trump's decision to hike duties on Chinese goods to 145 per cent.

The 125 per cent tariffs, up from 84 per cent, will apply from Saturday, further raising the stakes in a trade war that threatens to upend global supply chains.

The hike comes after the White House kept the pressure on the world's No. 2 economy and second-biggest provider of US imports by singling it out for an additional tariff increase, having paused most of the "reciprocal" duties imposed on dozens of other countries.

"The US imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China seriously violates international and economic trade rules, basic economic laws and common sense and is completely unilateral bullying and coercion," China's finance ministry said in a statement.

It also said China would "ignore" further tariff hikes by the US because American goods would no longer make economic sense for importers.

"The US' repeated imposition of abnormally high tariffs on China has become a numbers game and has no practical economic significance," the statement read, adding that China urges the US to "take a big step forward in eliminating the so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' and completely correct its wrongful practices".

The country's commerce ministry reiterated that China will resolutely take countermeasures and "fight to the end" if the US insists on continuing to infringe on its interests in a substantive way.

"WILL BECOME A JOKE"

A commerce ministry spokesperson also blasted the tariffs as a "numbers game" that "will become a joke", and that the US should bear full responsibility for Trump's scattergun tariff regime.

China's mission to the World Trade Organization separately said on Friday it had filed an additional complaint to the trade body over US tariffs.

Trump had told reporters at the White House on Thursday that he thought the US could make a deal with China and said he respected Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"In a true sense he's been a friend of mine for a long period of time, and I think that we'll end up working out something that's very good for both countries," he said.

Xi, in his first public remarks on Trump's tariffs, told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a meeting in Beijing on Friday that China and the European Union should "jointly oppose unilateral acts of bullying", China's state news agency Xinhua reported.

"There are no winners in a trade war," the Chinese leader told his guest, adding that by acting together, the world's second-largest economy and the 27-strong European trade bloc could help uphold "the global rules-based order."