Trump tariffs: Restaurant in Singapore serving China cuisine removes signs claiming 104% surcharge for Americans

SINGAPORE: A restaurant in Singapore’s Chinatown has removed controversial signs claiming a "104 per cent surcharge" on American diners, following widespread attention online.

The messages on two pieces of paper pasted on the front door of Xie Lao Song restaurant on Pagoda Street, which serves cuisine from China, began circulating on social media earlier this week.

Written in both English and Chinese, they stated: “Starting from Apr 9, 2025, Americans will be charged a 104 per cent surcharge when dining at this restaurant.”

It was signed off “Xie Lao Song, Singapore”.

They appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a 104 per cent tariff on Chinese goods on Wednesday (Apr 9).

When CNA visited Xie Lao Song on Friday, the notices were no longer on display and staff members declined to speak on the record.

CNA was also led to an office above the restaurant to speak with the owner, who likewise refused to comment.

The restaurant's move had sparked widespread discussion online, with a TikTok post shared by user sgwhatsup showing the notices garnering over 400,000 views and over 1,700 comments.

While many users condemned the sign as discriminatory, others questioned whether Singapore law prohibits such practices.

On Reddit, a post on the issue has garnered over 2,800 upvotes, with some users speculating whether the move was a publicity stunt.