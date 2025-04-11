Trump tariffs: Restaurant in Singapore serving China cuisine removes signs claiming 104% surcharge for Americans
The notices, which went viral online, were put up after US President Donald Trump announced a 104 per cent tariff on Chinese goods.
SINGAPORE: A restaurant in Singapore’s Chinatown has removed controversial signs claiming a "104 per cent surcharge" on American diners, following widespread attention online.
The messages on two pieces of paper pasted on the front door of Xie Lao Song restaurant on Pagoda Street, which serves cuisine from China, began circulating on social media earlier this week.
Written in both English and Chinese, they stated: “Starting from Apr 9, 2025, Americans will be charged a 104 per cent surcharge when dining at this restaurant.”
It was signed off “Xie Lao Song, Singapore”.
They appeared shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a 104 per cent tariff on Chinese goods on Wednesday (Apr 9).
When CNA visited Xie Lao Song on Friday, the notices were no longer on display and staff members declined to speak on the record.
CNA was also led to an office above the restaurant to speak with the owner, who likewise refused to comment.
The restaurant's move had sparked widespread discussion online, with a TikTok post shared by user sgwhatsup showing the notices garnering over 400,000 views and over 1,700 comments.
While many users condemned the sign as discriminatory, others questioned whether Singapore law prohibits such practices.
On Reddit, a post on the issue has garnered over 2,800 upvotes, with some users speculating whether the move was a publicity stunt.
The restaurant, located beside Chinatown MRT station's Exit A, serves dishes including Peking duck, spicy crayfish and dumplings.
There does not appear to be a law in Singapore that specifically pertains to discriminatory pricing based on nationality.
“Generally (it is) ‘willing buyer, willing seller’ in private transactions,” said Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan. “I don’t (think) it’s illegal, but it clearly raises ethical questions,” he said.
Singapore’s Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act states that it is an unfair practice for a supplier to take advantage of a customer who is not in a position to protect his or her interests.
It is also an unfair practice if information is withheld that could lead to a customer being deceived, or if a false claim is made.
However, the law does not explicitly state that discrimination by nationality is an unfair practice.
CNA has reached out to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore for comment.