Commentary: US tariffs are ‘Making China Great Again’

SINGAPORE: Be nice to allies, departing United States ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said, when asked how Washington might beat Beijing in the global game of power. It’s advice Donald Trump should take if America wants to remain relevant in Asia.

For now, Asian nations are falling in line to negotiate their way out of his tariffs. In the long term, they’ll work toward strengthening cooperation with each other. They’ll also weigh the benefits of drifting back toward the superpower that isn’t punishing them with new levies, although China’s expansionist moves in the Indo-Pacific have taken some of the shine off its allure. Washington is missing an opportunity to exploit that regional disquiet over Beijing’s actions.

Going after rivals like China makes sense, as Trump seeks to right perceived wrongs inflicted on America by trading partners. But some of the other decisions are bewildering.

Almost no country was left untouched, not even allies like Australia, India, Japan and South Korea. Alienating Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore and the Philippines, which have all been useful in helping Washington combat Beijing’s rise in the region, is also counterproductive.

The damage to American credibility, as I’ve written before, won’t happen overnight but will be felt for decades. It will be seen in decisions about who to trade with, create security alliances with, buy weapons from, seek development aid from, and share intelligence with.