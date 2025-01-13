Commentary: Could South Korea and Japan mend ties on their own without the US?

BUSAN: The Japan-South Korea-United States relationship has been strong for the past few years, thanks to a happy domestic alignment that currently exists.

In Japan, where the left is rarely elected, a moderate conservative willing to admit imperial misbehavior must be prime minister. In South Korea, where the left is relentlessly anti-Japanese, a conservative, anti-communist, pro-American president is necessary. And in the US, the president must be a committed internationalist who supports alliances and believes in the forward-basing of US military power.

But this is about to fracture. Come Jan 20, former US president Donald Trump will return to the White House.

In South Korea, the current conservative, pro-American president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been impeached after declaring martial law last month in what has been widely perceived as an anti-democratic power grab. He has resisted summons and arrest so far, but his removal from office in the coming months will be inevitable.