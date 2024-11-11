Commentary: After a turbulent relationship, how does South Korea plan to forge ‘good chemistry’ with Trump?

BUSAN: Former American president Donald Trump has won the presidency again. He will return to the White House in 2025 with a popular vote majority and sympathetic Congress behind him. With this backing, Trump will have even greater freedom in shaping US foreign policy.

While this will be felt most immediately in Europe, where Trump clearly plans to cut off US aid to Ukraine, the most unexpected impact could be in Korea.

In his first presidential term, Trump evinced a visceral dislike for South Korea. Of all of America’s many allies, Trump seemed to have a special ire for South Korea.

He loathed its president at the time, Moon Jae-In (according to books written by former Trump national security officials) and was vocal about his dislike of South Korea. For example, he threatened to “blow up” the US-South Korea alliance if he won re-election in 2020. He complained that US-South Korean military exercises were too costly, and he said South Koreans were “terrible people”.

Conversely, Trump has a known affinity for autocrats and forged a curious “bromance” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump spoke approvingly of Kim’s aides jumping to their feet when Kim entered a room. He famously said he and Kim “fell in love”.

During his time in office, Trump held two high-profile summits with Kim, although both failed to yield any sort of meaningful progress toward denuclearisation.