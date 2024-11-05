South Korea closely watching US election results amid threats from Pyongyang

SEOUL: As polling day dawns on the United States on Tuesday (Nov 5), South Korea will be keeping a close eye on the results of a presidential election that could reshape the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea depends on its key ally to defend against threats from North Korea, which recently deployed troops to Russia – a move that analysts say has complicated issues for Seoul.

The two Koreas are still technically at war, having never officially signed a peace treaty when the Korean War ended in 1953.

Analysts said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will also be closely monitoring the US election results, while it remains tough to tell if a victory by Democratic nominee Kamala Harris or her Republican rival Donald Trump will be better for the region.

NORTH KOREAN THREATS

Since 2022, Pyongyang has test-launched more than 100 missiles in response to drills that Seoul and Washington conduct regularly.

South Korea and the US established a military alliance 71 years ago.

Just last week, they held their first-ever joint live-fire exercise using drones after North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which is said to have flown higher than any previous tests so far.

The launch came shortly after the hermit kingdom began sending soldiers to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine, which drew swift condemnation from the US and its allies including South Korea, Japan and the European Union.