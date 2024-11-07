Commentary: Could Trump ‘settle’ Russia and Ukraine war before even taking office?

BIRMINGHAM, England: Donald Trump must feel like nothing can stop him right now. He will return to the White House in January 2025. His policies and key appointments will likely face little resistance in Congress, given his Republican allies will control the Senate and possibly also the House of Representatives.

The war in Ukraine is among the key issues that Trump will likely tackle early on in his second term, possibly even before he takes office, as he claimed he would in the June debate against then candidate Joe Biden. He just pulled off a historic comeback - why not “settle” Russia and Ukraine next?

A Trump deal will most likely mean pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree on a ceasefire along the current frontlines and then start negotiations on a permanent settlement.

BAD NEWS FOR UKRAINE?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Trump on his victory, but he must be putting on a brave face at the prospect of what is to come.