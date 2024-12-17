Commentary: Yoon’s impeachment is but the first step for South Korea to move on from martial law crisis

SINGAPORE: On the chilly winter night of Dec 3, 2024, at 10.29pm, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivered an unexpected televised address and made an even more unexpected announcement: The declaration of martial law.

His political gamble backfired spectacularly in 153 minutes.

At 1.02am on Dec 4, the opposition and some ruling party legislators gathered at the National Assembly in an emergency session to pass a motion repealing the martial law.

Yoon was nowhere to be seen at that time, but he eventually appeared in another televised speech, accepting the National Assembly’s resolution and officially ending the martial law at 4.30am.

If the declaration of martial law seemed bizarre, Yoon’s acceptance of the National Assembly’s decision to revoke it was even more perplexing, since it was only a few hours before that he had called the Assembly an “anti-state” entity and “dictatorship”.

While the craze of martial law is over, the political uncertainty it has produced is continuing. On Saturday (Dec 14), the National Assembly, in its second attempt, passed a motion to impeach Yoon, with 204 out of 300 legislators voting in favour.

Yoon, however, has vowed to “never give up”, describing his impeachment as a temporary pause. He also did not comply with a summons to meet prosecutors for questioning on Sunday over an insurrection probe.

Now the final say is with the Constitutional Court. Trial proceedings for Yoon’s impeachment began on Monday, but the court has up to six months to decide whether to sustain or reject the impeachment vote.

Until the court produces its ruling, South Korea will have to live with political uncertainty.