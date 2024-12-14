Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

As it happened: South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law declaration
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Asia

As it happened: South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law declaration

As it happened: South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law declaration

Participants gather to celebrate after South Korea's parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

14 Dec 2024 02:01PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2024 11:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday (Dec 14) voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law after a failed attempt to remove him from office a week ago.

Under the constitution, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo becomes acting president while Yoon remains in office but with his presidential powers suspended.

Yoon's botched attempt to impose martial law on Dec 3 plunged the country into political turmoil, and despite widespread opposition, he had doubled down and vowed to stay on.

These were the key developments:

Source: CNA/ac/rj/kg

Related Topics

South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol martial law

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement