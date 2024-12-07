Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia live

Live: South Korean lawmakers set to vote on President Yoon's impeachment
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live East Asia

Live: South Korean lawmakers set to vote on President Yoon's impeachment

Live: South Korean lawmakers set to vote on President Yoon's impeachment

A protester holds a placard during a rally calling for the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who declared martial law, which was reversed hours later, in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 7, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

07 Dec 2024 08:32AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2024 03:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Protesters gathered outside South Korea's parliament building on Saturday (Dec 7) as lawmakers prepared to vote on a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon earlier apologised to the nation for briefly imposing martial law - his first public appearance since he rescinded the order early on Wednesday after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote against the decree.

"The declaration of martial law arose from my desperation as president," he said in a short televised address.

Yoon also said he would not seek to avoid legal and political responsibility for his decision to declare martial law for the first time in South Korea since 1980. 

Here are the latest developments:

Source: CNA/zl

Related Topics

South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol martial law

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement