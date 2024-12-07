Live: South Korean lawmakers set to vote on President Yoon's impeachment

Protesters gathered outside South Korea's parliament building on Saturday (Dec 7) as lawmakers prepared to vote on a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon earlier apologised to the nation for briefly imposing martial law - his first public appearance since he rescinded the order early on Wednesday after parliament defied military and police cordons to vote against the decree.

"The declaration of martial law arose from my desperation as president," he said in a short televised address.

Yoon also said he would not seek to avoid legal and political responsibility for his decision to declare martial law for the first time in South Korea since 1980.

Here are the latest developments: