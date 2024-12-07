Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

South Korea opposition says it will try to impeach President Yoon again
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

East Asia

South Korea opposition says it will try to impeach President Yoon again

The impeachment motion failed after ruling party lawmakers boycott the ballot.

South Korea opposition says it will try to impeach President Yoon again

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Dec 6, 2024. (Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man)

07 Dec 2024 09:24PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL: South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party said it would not give up its attempt to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol after losing a parliamentary vote late on Saturday (Dec 7).

Opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung vowed to impeach Yoon at all costs, reported the Yonhap news agency. He also apologised to the public for not delivering on the "outcome you wanted". 

The opposition has resolved to try again as soon as Wednesday, and many protesters said they would continue demonstrations next weekend.

But Yoon's People Power Party said it would find a "more orderly, responsible" way to resolve the crisis than the impeachment of the president.

The president survived the impeachment motion on Saturday with only 195 votes cast – below the threshold of 200 needed for the vote to count.

"The entire nation is watching the decision being made here at the National Assembly today. The world is watching," National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said with a sigh.

"It's very unfortunate that there wasn't even a vote."

Related:

Yoon shocked the nation late on Tuesday when he gave the military sweeping emergency powers in order to root out what he called "anti-state forces" and overcome obstructionist political opponents. He later rescinded the order.

He apologised to the nation in a speech on Saturday morning but resisted calls to resign ahead of the vote.

South Korean police said they have begun investigating Yoon for alleged "insurrection". 

Insurrection is a crime that transcends presidential immunity and can carry the death penalty.

Source: Reuters/mi

Related Topics

South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement